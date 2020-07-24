Vintage ski lift chairs for sale at China Peak Resort

LAKESHORE, California. (KGPE) – Pick up some cool memorabilia this weekend–China Peak Resort is inviting people to come up and grab a piece of history as more than 200 ski lift chairs are going up for sale.

“The chairs are from 1972. They’re from the Riblet lift company which is no longer in existence so these chairs are a piece of history,” said Jennifer Brown, the Director of Mountain Operations at China Peak Mountain Resort.

The Riblet Tramway Company was once the largest ski chairlift manufacturer in the world.

As of Thursday, an estimated 150 of the company’s 400 ski lifts are still in operation.

China Peak has just two of their seven ski lifts operating with Riblet chairs. The ones for sale came off of a lift that was in operation for 48 years.

“It was our lift number three and it hasn’t been in use for a few years because we have other lifts that service the mountain. So, these chairs are available on a first-come first-serve basis,” Brown said.

The chairs are selling for $500 which might sound steep, but search online and some are selling for thousands of dollars and some are creatively made into furniture like porch swings.

“The ski industry is like no other industry in the world, it really is unto itself.”

The money made from the sale will go into improvements to the resort. The sale begins this weekend, Friday through Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until gone.

In past sales, the resort says the chairs do go fast and are expected to sell out this weekend.

