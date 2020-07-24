KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Vintage ski lift chairs for sale at China Peak Resort

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKESHORE, California. (KGPE) – Pick up some cool memorabilia this weekend–China Peak Resort is inviting people to come up and grab a piece of history as more than 200 ski lift chairs are going up for sale.

“The chairs are from 1972. They’re from the Riblet lift company which is no longer in existence so these chairs are a piece of history,” said Jennifer Brown, the Director of Mountain Operations at China Peak Mountain Resort.

The Riblet Tramway Company was once the largest ski chairlift manufacturer in the world. 

As of Thursday, an estimated 150 of the company’s 400 ski lifts are still in operation. 

China Peak has just two of their seven ski lifts operating with Riblet chairs. The ones for sale came off of a lift that was in operation for 48 years.

“It was our lift number three and it hasn’t been in use for a few years because we have other lifts that service the mountain. So, these chairs are available on a first-come first-serve basis,” Brown said.

The chairs are selling for $500 which might sound steep, but search online and some are selling for thousands of dollars and some are creatively made into furniture like porch swings.

“The ski industry is like no other industry in the world, it really is unto itself.”

The money made from the sale will go into improvements to the resort.  The sale begins this weekend, Friday through Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until gone.

In past sales, the resort says the chairs do go fast and are expected to sell out this weekend.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.