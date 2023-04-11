FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 49th annual Vintage Days event is happening this weekend, and calling a new location home for the event.

The event will be held in and around the newly opened Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union at Fresno State from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15.

This year, the event will be held in a different location on campus while other parts of campus are under construction for the replacement of the Central Utility Plant, officials say.

Admission to Vintage Days is free and parking is not enforced. Officials are encouraging visitors to park in lots off Maple and Shaw Avenues, where there will be a shuttle for attendees needing accommodations.

The student-planned festival attracts tens of thousands of attendees to Fresno State each year for a weekend of food, games, beverages, live performances, shopping, and other activities.

Proceeds from Vintage Days benefit various student and campus organizations.

Vintage Days is an annual festival planned by students to celebrate the agricultural heritage of Fresno State and the Central Valley since its inception in 1975. Today, the festivities span three days and welcome over 30,000 attendees each year.

The admission-free event offers student organizations the largest fundraising opportunity on campus and invites community members and alumni to experience a variety of entertainment and dining options on the Fresno State campus.