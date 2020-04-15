Vintage Days tradition shifts to digital to celebrate its 46th year

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The three-day Vintage Days festival in Fresno will shift to a digital sphere in its 46th year. The event will take place on social media Apr. 17 until Apr. 19.

Fresno State announced last month that the in-person Vintage Days festivities would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The online twist allows the university to reach people in alternative ways and provide fun for all ages. Officials say the student-run festival attracts about 50,000 attendees each year.

Vintage Days organizers say the event will feature musicians, dance groups, and other performance artists via social media posts and stories.

Online participants will also be able to enjoy curated playlists featuring local talent previously scheduled to perform during the event.

Arts and crafts activities for children will be downloadable on the Vintage Days website or be featured in instructional videos on Vintage Days social media accounts. Projects may require common household items for materials.

Automotive enthusiasts can submit their vehicles to participate in the online car show by filling out this online application requesting photos, make and model and any interesting information about the vehicle. Community members can vote for the people’s choice award on Sunday, April 19.

Fans of the expansive Crafts Faire (a staple of Vintage Days) can peruse a directory and gallery of artisans who create unique, handmade goods on the festival’s website.

Vintage Days officials say that the festival is expected to return to its regular, in-person event outside the Satellite Student Union at Fresno State, Apr. 16 until Apr. 18, 2021.

Connect with Vintage Days on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit its website to participate in the festivities.

