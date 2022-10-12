SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Loved ones and community members will be gathering for a prayer vigil to honor the memory of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes on Wednesday night.

The prayer vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Selma’s Lincoln Park near McCall Avenue and Mill Street.

Jolissa’s family said the vigil will be open for anyone who wants to join.

On Tuesday, authorities announced that a two-month-long search for Jolissa came to an end after her body was discovered near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County.

Officials said it appeared Jolissa’s car had gone off the roadway near a curve on Trimmer Springs Road.

Jolissa was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 as she was driving away from an ampm store at an Arco gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues.

For two months, Jolissa’s family carried out dozens of searches, even working through intense heatwaves in the valley. Through multiple fundraisers, the family was able to raise a $20,000 reward for information leading to Jolissa’s whereabouts.

Her body was finally found after Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz discovered car tracks leading off the roadway near Trimmer Springs and Maxon roads.