FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Family and friends of a woman killed in a hit and run earlier this month gathered Wednesday night for a vigil.

29-year-old Monique Contreraz was reportedly dragged eight miles by a truck before the driver finally stopped at a motel.

The vigil was held at the intersection where people say she was hit on Milburn and Herndon avenues.

People spoke in her memory and talked about the issues faced by Fresno’s unhoused population.

“We’re out here to speak up because we are not invisible, they are not invisible, this is someone’s niece, someone’s daughter, someone’s mom,” said Cindy Piombino, who attended the vigil.

“The community all around this whole corner and in a three-mile radius..everybody knew Monique, Lucky, and her husband” added Dez Martinez with the organization We Are Not Invisible.

Officials say Contreraz’s body was found May 13, at La Quinta Inn on Cornelia Avenue around 2 a.m. When police got to the hotel, they found her remains in the parking lot of the business. They say 38-year-old Shawn Ginder was driving the truck.

“We want to keep her memory alive… we don’t want people to forget, it was just a homeless woman, you know… it’s sad to see somebody one day and hear that they’re gone before you get to sit down with them and get to know them,” added Martinez.

Police say Ginder tried to check into the hotel but there were no rooms available, so he drove off. Surveillance video from inside the lobby and a picture of his truck with front-end damage helped police track him down.

“My heart hurts for these families because it’s very tragic how a lot of our homeless die,” said Shelley Piombino, that attended the vigil.

Dozen of people showed up at the vigil, just a stark reminder of the homeless issue plaguing the valley.

“You can’t overlook any of this we can’t keep overlooking that they’re just not here anymore … they’re like us,” added Piombino.

Ginder was arrested in Madera County. We’re told he’s at the hospital in intensive care after being critically injured during his arrest.