FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil was held for the 15-year-old Hoover High School student who passed away after being hit by a car in front of the school nearly two weeks ago.

Dozens of family and friends gathered out front of the school, remembering Rashad Al-Hakim. His mother, Ragina Bell, was overwhelmed by the outpour of support.

“My baby had a lot of love and I’m glad to see everybody come out, you know, to support him because I need it. I need to see this because it’s helping me,” said Ragina Bell.

The teenager was hit by a car crossing the street in front of Hoover High school on October 4th.

“I’m angry, I’m more angry than I am hurt right now,” added Bell.

His parents say he was dismissed early from school and left the gym after a fight that happened on campus. Rashad spent the next week in the hospital in critical condition from the accident, where he later passed away.

Coach Elliott Murray says Rashad was kind and well-known in the athletic world.

“This is a child with a promising future, he was a straight-A student. He played 4 different sports, he was a kind person” said Coach Murray.

They held a moment of silence for Rashad and released the balloons into the sky. His mother still demands answers from the police saying no one has been held accountable for what happened.

“I know plenty of hit-and-run cases and the driver was always detained, yet this woman is still out free and my son is gone,” said Bell.

“If you could just come forward it would relieve you trust me. As a minister of the gospel, it would relieve you if you come forward and say what you did,” said Murray.

Fresno police say they’re still investigating the case, including a possible glitch in the cell phone system or in their 911 system which could have impacted when they received the initial call

If you have any information that could help in this case you’re asked to contact Fresno police at (559)621-7000.

You can also find his family’s GoFundMe here.