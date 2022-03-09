HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE) – The Hanford community continues to mourn the death of a young girl killed in a car accident less than a week ago.

A vigil was held Wednesday night to honor Melissa Cardona, who was killed in a car crash on March 5.

She was known by her softball teammates as “Swaggy P”.

“Marissa was a hustler, she was the first one here the last one to leave, if we needed buckets picked up, she was the first one to grab them, no matter what we needed she was always on it,” Softball Coach Frank Hernandez said.

Hernandez says the team wanted to honor Cardona before their first game without her.

“The girls got together and thought this would be a good tribute to her,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the team was scheduled to play at a tournament on the morning of the accident.

“So they were supposed to be there by 8:00 a.m. and Marissa never showed which wasn’t like her because she was always one of the first ones there,” Hernandez said.

It was not long after the team received the news that Marissa and her mom had crashed while on their way to the tournament. Cardona was killed on impact.

“She was always a leader, wasn’t always the loudest person on the field but there was no denying what she could do,” Hernandez said.

Her sudden loss has not set in yet according to the team. Hernandez said they had spoken to her minutes before her death.

“That morning they messaged her at 7:04 and she said I want to confirm this is what we’re wearing and they responded, yeah that’s it, and we found out that six minutes later they were involved in her accident, six minuted from their house,” Hernandez said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation according to officials.