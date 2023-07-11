MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Family and friends of 20-year-old, Emmilianne Audler gathered at the corner of Ellis and Fairview Streets on Tuesday evening, just one day after Emmilianne was killed.

Emmilianne, or Emi – as she was known to her family and friends, was killed just one day prior at that intersection.

Emi’s sister, Julianne, says Emi had been looking forward to attending a Taylor Swift concert in a few weeks. But now, she would never get that chance.

“Her best friends got her one single-floor seat,” said Julianne. “And that’s what she was kind of hoping for.”

Emi was killed on Monday morning as she drove to work to start her shift at the Starbucks in Madera.

“The male driver was not seat belted and was airlifted to CRMC, he was not wearing his seatbelt, and we suspect that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said CHP Officer, Javier Ruvalcaba.

Investigators said the man, now identified as 38-year-old Michael James Messer, was traveling east on Ellis Street when he crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and slammed head-on into the car Emi was driving.

“He was placed under arrest, and he is still at the Community Regional Medical Center with serious injuries at this time,” he said. “He’s got two DUIs priors, and those are still pending I believe and he has no license. He was driving on a suspended license.”

For the time being, Emi’s family and friends are trying to cope with her loss.

“We’re just having a memorial so that a lot of her friends and family who may not be able to make it to her funeral we can just get a little bit of remembrance of what life was lost in this exact area,” said Julianne.

A GoFund Me has been set up by Emi’s family to help pay for funeral expenses, and you can access it by clicking here.