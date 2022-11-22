FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big turnout tonight in Tower District, a vigil was held in response to the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. Dozens of people stood in silence, holding candles and rainbow flags.

An outpour of support from all walks of life were huddled outside the Tower Theatre, supporting the LGBTQ community and those lost in the “Club Q” shooting in Colorado Springs.

“A lot of people don’t know that the LGBT community in Fresno is as large as it is and we want to make that known,” said Chris Jarvis.

Chris Jarvis has been an activist for LGBTQ rights for over 20 years and says more needs to be done to protect everyone.

“It’s tragic that we have to come out here but in the face of this kind of violence, we have to stand up and speak out and make sure we’re not just passively letting this happen,” said Jarvis.

The candlelight vigil even brought out support from our city’s mayor, Jerry Dyer.

“How many more times do we have to be out here on a street corner protesting or having a vigil or memorial for those of us that weren’t so lucky,” said James Martinez, a trustee on the Fresno County board of education.

While many people shared their stories and experiences with hatred, they say it’s just another reminder that they are stronger together.

“There has to be action and we have to realize enaction is consequential and that there are lives behind that” added Martinez.