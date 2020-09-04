Vigil held for 8 Foster Farms employees who died from COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KGPE) — Parts of the Foster Farms complex in Livingston temporarily closed on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Saturday, 392 employees at the facility have tested positive, and eight have died.

“Everybody that I know knows someone that works at Foster Farms. We all love somebody that works at Foster Farms, and so all of our families, in some way or another, have been impacted by this,” said Leticia Valencia, a Merced County resident whose parents used to work at Foster Farms.

On Thursday night, a vigil was held at a nearby park to honor the eight lives lost and the hundreds of families affected by the outbreak.

“It’s no coincidence that at the same time that they had their outbreak, their responsibility, that the broader community suffered, and they will continue to suffer, we will continue to suffer if Foster Farms is not held accountable,” said Valencia.

Valencia said in addition to more testing, PPE and monthly inspections, the company also needs to decrease production in order to protect the employees.

“They cannot maintain social distance in that company. The way that those lines require workers to work, right,” she said. “It’s not only are people standing across from each other or next to each other, but they’re also on a time limit. You have to pull a certain amount of chickens during a minute. No amount of protective equipment, no amount of testing is going to solve that issue.”

