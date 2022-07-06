FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tears were flowing as family and friends of Isaac Vallejo gathered to say goodbye to him during a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night.

The Fresno Police Department said the 7-year-old boy was killed in a house fire near College and McKenzie avenues around 4:00 a.m. the same day.

Six other people were inside the house when the fire broke out, including a 13-year-old who police say jumped from the second story to make it out alive.

Photos of Isaac Vallejo were posted to a fence outside of the home where the fire broke out.

“I can’t imagine how scary it would be to jump from the second story to save their life, but unfortunately, the 7-year-old couldn’t make that jump,” explained Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama during a press conference.

Now, investigators are transitioning the case to a homicide investigation. Balderrama says there’s proof someone purposefully set the house on fire, using some sort of accelerant to make the fire spread even faster.

“The fire was not just deliberately set at the front of the house, but the back of the house. So, did they intend for anybody to get out? Probably not. And they were successful in murdering at least one person, an innocent child,” Balderrama said.

Loved ones lit candles in honor of Isaac Vallejo in front of the home where he was killed.

No suspects have been identified just yet and police say they don’t know if any particular person in the house was a target, leaving the family and friends of Isaac to grieve without answers.

“A horrible, horrible act, and we don’t know what the motive was. But I’m very confident we will find that out,” said Balderrama.

Just last week, police say there was a shooting in front of the house but they can’t say if it’s connected just yet.