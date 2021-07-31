Vigil held at KCSO headquarters for Deputy Phillip Campas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office was given a big show of support Friday from community members during a vigil for slain Deputy Phillip Campas.

A large crowd gathered at Chuy’s on Rosedale Highway in honor of Deputy Campas who was shot and killed during a standoff in Wasco on Sunday.

The Thin Blue Line Foundation organized the event brining people together from all walks of life to remember the man who gave his life while protecting the community.

From Chuy’s a parade of vehicles made its way from Northwest Bakersfield to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Norris Road in Oildale for a candlelight vigil.

Local dignitaries and law enforcement officers joined the community in mourning the loss of the 35-year-old deputy.

Flowers and candles were also placed at a memorial in front of the sheriff’s headquarters.

A memorial service will take place for Deputy Campas on Aug. 6 at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Truxtun Avenue. It begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.