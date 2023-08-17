MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The community of Madera came together to hold a vigil for the bankrupt Madera Community Hospital, and for the people the city has lost since it closed in December.

A group of about 50 stood outside the hospital, as they demanded action from the state on a pivotal $80 million dollar loan which the hospital reps claim would allow it to reopen.

“Ultimately, it’s life or death for everyone in Madera County”, said Linette Lomeli, executive director for the Madera Coalition for Community Justice, and the organizer of the vigil.

It was a quote that highlights the seriousness and importance to reopen the hospital, a hospital that for years has provided an oasis of healthcare to the city of Madera and its surrounding rural communities.

If it were to shut down, residents would have to travel all the way to Fresno or Merced in case of an emergency.

“It’s miles and miles away, the next, the closest emergency room. So, it’s extremely important for us that Madera residents have access to healthcare. Especially emergency healthcare, especially emergency healthcare,” said Lomeli.

The hospital closed its doors in December of 2022 before it filed for bankruptcy in March of 2023.

On August 1, the Madera County Board of Supervisors voted to approve $500,000 to keep the facilities afloat for the month, as they stayed hopeful the state would approve the hospital’s loan application.

“From that standpoint, we haven’t heard anything. We are hoping to have heard by now. But it looks like it’s gonna be extended out, possibly up to 30 days,” said Rober Poythress, Madera County Supervisor for District 3.

The county’s facilities dollars are set to run out on August 26, but the plan is to work with the city on additional funding.

As for the state, Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria, who worked directly on the California Distressed Hospital Loan Program, said she is still confident the hospital will get the funding.

“We are encouraging folks to you know, just be patient, but to know that this is the number one priority, that it will reopen, it will just be a matter of time,” said Soria.

Soria told us the confidence level remains high, as a distressed hospital loan program was made because of the hospital’s collapse in Madera.

However, according to the nonprofit California Healthline, 16 total hospitals for around the state have already applied for the program.

In total, there have been over $385 million in loan requests with only $300 million available.