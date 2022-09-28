FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — It’s now been three days since a young mother and her 3-week-old baby were shot and killed in their home. Tonight, the family of the victim held a vigil in her memory on south Fruit Avenue.

“At first I couldn’t believe it but when the siblings called me the way they sounded it broke my heart Yanelly didn’t deserve that nor did her baby,” said friend Adrianna Rodriguez.

It was a somber evening filled with song and prayer as dozens of people gathered in front of the home where18-year-old Yanelly Solorio Rivera and 3-week-old Celine Solorio Rivera were killed.

Adrianna Rodriguez went to school with Yanelly and says she would always light up a room.

“She was a happy girl no matter what happened to her she would always have a smile, and she would always be the life of the party, ” added Rodriguez.

Yanelly went to Kepler Neighborhood School until 8th grade, that’s where Elliott Murray says she showed off her talent on the court.

“She was a great basketball player, in 8th grade, she lead us all the way to the valley championship,” said Murray, Dean of students at Kepler Neighborhood School.

Murray says she even went on to play basketball at Washington Union High School. “She was a great person with a ton of energy and a ton of talented joyful person and I’ll always remember her for that” added Murray.

Tuesday night, family and friends still trying to process why someone would want to harm the young mother and her newborn.

Fresno Police say they still have not made an arrest on this case. “Justice will be served and especially in the matter which this was done and I believe justice will be served,” said Murray.