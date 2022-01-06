Vigil for Democracy in Fresno remembers Jan. 6 insurrection

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A vigil held in Downtown Fresno on Thursday remembered the attacks that took place on Capitol Hill one year ago.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a large group attacked the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. in what was described as an effort to overturn the defeat of Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

During that attack, five people died – including a Capitol Police Officer.

The vigil was meant as a reminder of that day, with many hoping it never happens again.

“It’s just a remembrance of last year when there was an attack on our capital by our own people who feel that some don’t have the right to support who they want to or vote how they want to or believe how they want to,” said Brian Bobbitt of the group The Watch. “It was an attack on not the Capitol, but us.”