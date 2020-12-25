VIDEO: Tulare Police officers hand out $100 to residents on Christmas Eve

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare Police Department spent their Christmas Eve handing out cash to residents.

A local businessman gave the police department $2,000 in $100 bills. They asked the department to spread them throughout the community.

Officers were sent out in full uniform Thursday to hand them out. Random citizens were approached in random locations at shopping centers, grocery stores, and parking lots throughout the city, and handed an unexpected Christmas present.