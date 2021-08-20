Video: Tipton man arrested after crashing into patrol car, police said

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 25-year-old Tipton man allegedly accelerated and collided into a patrol car that a sergeant was sitting in Sunday night, according to Tulare Police officers.

Police say, Adam Hernandez, 25, and a passenger suddenly accelerated and made an abrupt turn into the driveway of the Tulare Police Department and crashed into a patrol car around 8:00 p.m.

Officials say the sergeant immediately jumped out of his patrol car and drew his handgun, ordering both people to “get on the ground.”

According to police, Hernandez was climbing in and out of the car and appeared to be reaching for something in the back seat. Officers say he was “holding something black” in his hand.

Authorities say the sergeant used his patrol car and Hernandez’s car as cover and continued to order him to get down on the ground until he finally complied.

Officials say, Hernandez, claimed that he had a dead body in the trunk of his vehicle. After officers searched the vehicle, they revealed that there was no body in the trunk.

Hernandez later admitted that he purposely crashed into the patrol car and that he used methamphetamine just prior, police say.

According to officers Hernandez was later transported to the Tulare County Jail where he was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.