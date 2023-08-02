MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man who was wanted for murder and chased by deputies through Fresno and Madera counties earlier this year, officials now say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, the shell casing found near Branduun Wilson’s body matched the gun he had in his possession.

Officials stated at the time Wilson died after an exchange of gunfire with deputies.

Back on March 27, a neighborhood in North Fork was told to shelter in place. Officials said at the time, the suspect and deputies exchanged gunfire.

28-year-old Branduun Wilson was wanted for the murder of 39-year-old Adrian Reyes of Oakhurst. That crime happened on March 13th.

The Sheriff’s Office released a video from the Fresno Sheriff’s Eagle One helicopter of the chase back in late March that started in Friant. Wilson was driving at over 110 miles an hour on county roads before stopping just past North Fork and taking off on foot.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation,” said Madera Sheriff Tyson Pogue, “We were able to fly those SWAT team members into a location where they were able to contact him.”

Wilson was considered to be armed and dangerous.

“He was telling family members that he was not going to go alive. Helicopter pilots relayed to deputies on the ground that he was likely armed because as he was running, he had his hand in his sweatshirt,” said Sheriff Pogue.

Wilson then tried to hide from officials.

“The brush was so thick where he hid the deputies even within 10 yards, were still unable to see him,” he said.

Even thermal pictures from Eagle One were having trouble.

According to Sheriff Pogue, as they got closer to Wilson, deputies heard one gunshot from where they knew he was hiding.

“They were in fear for their lives,” said Pogue, “They thought they were getting shot at based on the totality of all the circumstances. They had no idea that was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, they thought they were being fired at.”

Three Madera SWAT members opened fire and hit Wilson.

A K-9 and taser were also used before deputies could get to Wilson and see he was not moving.

An autopsy revealed Wilson died from shooting himself in the head.

The 40-caliber shell casing matched the gun Wilson had in his possession.

The Madera County District Attorney’s Office is still investigating the use of force in this case.

Sheriff Pogue told us they sent evidence off to be analyzed to see if the gun used by Wilson had any connection to the murder of Mr. Reyes. He told us it is highly likely the same gun.