Video shows dog rescued from a Fresno canal

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog found stuck in a Fresno canal has been rescued after members of the Venus Animal Haven worked with a group of other locals to get her out.

In a video filmed on Wednesday by one of the rescuers, the group sees the dog in the canal near First Street and McKinley Avenue and figure out how to free her.

“These guys are amazing,” a voice says while the team is constructing a makeshift rope from belts. “Don’t be surprised if this ends up on the news.”

They eventually manage to get one rescuer down the steep wall next to the canal, wrap the rope around the trapped dog, and pull her up to safety.

