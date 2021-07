FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno fire crews worked to extinguish a fire in southeast Fresno Thursday.

The blaze which investigators say sparked in a homeless encampment between Cedar and Maple avenues near Highway 180, only burned for approximately 10 minutes as fire crews worked quickly to extinguish it.

Forecasters expect the next seven days to bring record high temps in the Central Valley.