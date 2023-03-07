FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The California Department of Justice is investigating a deadly shooting involving two officers from last weekend.

The Fresno Police Department identified the man shot and killed by officers as 29-year-old Roberto Corchado.

Corchado was shot on Saturday night near Herndon Avenue, near Palm Avenue.

An exclusive video only seen on our station shows the moment officers opened fire on Conchado near a Walmart parking lot.

In the video, you see a man get out of the car with his hands up, he takes several steps forward and looks back at the officers. Several armed officers go toward the man, and then one of them starts shouting.

Less than a minute later, about another eight to 10 rounds go off.

Fresno Police Deputy Chief Mindy Casto said during a news conference on Saturday that Curchado was a wanted felon who officers tried to pull over earlier in the day.

Casto said Curchado took off, ran several red lights, was spotted by a police helicopter and then an officer used a maneuver to get his car to stop near Herndon and Ingram.

“Immediately after that the individual in the vehicle got out and engaged the officer, at that time shots were fired,” said Casto.

Legal analyst Mark King said the video told a different story.

“What I saw disturbed me,” said King. “Engaged the officer, I take that to mean shooting at them. The video that you shared with me clearly shows police officers firing at him while he is getting out of his car with both hands held high over his head. So, both of those things can’t be true. I think the video is more true than what the deputy police chief said.”

The California Department of Justice is now investigating the case stating “preliminary investigation indicated the decedent was not in possession of a deadly weapon at the time of the fatal shooting.” That means the case automatically has to be reviewed under Assembly Bill 1506.

Our station reached out to Chief Paco Balderrama who declined an on-camera video several times.

However, the Chief did release a statement

According to regulations set forth by AB1506, the California Department of Justice is currently conducting an independent investigation and review of the officer-involved shooting that occurred in the City of Fresno last Saturday. DOJ’s investigation will coincide with administrative and criminal investigations conducted by the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

In just over one month’s time, we’ve had two Central Valley police officers shot by gang members who, according to California law, should not have been in possession of a firearm. Police officers willingly place their lives in danger to protect our community every day and will continue to do so. While I am always saddened by the loss of life, I am very thankful the City of Fresno did not lose an officer in the line of duty while protecting our community.

We welcome, support, and trust DOJ’s investigative process, and will assist and cooperate in every way we can. The information as we know is as follows; the lone suspect, in this case, fired a gun at officers, a Fresno police officer was shot in the chest but thankfully his bullet-proof vest stopped the bullet from penetrating his body, one of our police vehicles received multiple bullet strikes during the incident, two firearms were found in or near the decedent’s vehicle, and freshly spent casings were found inside his car. I am confident that DOJ’s thorough investigation will reveal all specific actions leading up to the shooting. (see attached pictures) Additionally, there is a body-worn video that is being reviewed by DOJ, and cannot be released at this time.

I do want to ensure our community that the Fresno Police Department has been and will continue to do all we can to keep our community safe, reduce violent crime, and do so in an impartial and professional manner, with transparency and accountability.

Paco Balderrama, Chief of The Fresno Police Department

The former police chief and Mayor Jerry Dyer also released a statement.

The independent investigation by the Department of Justice is welcomed and consistent with the recent passage of California law. We are very fortunate that an Officer was not killed in this incident after being shot by a violent offender. Fortunately, the bullet struck the officer’s vest.

I look forward to the outcome of an independent DOJ investigation.

Jerry Dyer, Mayor of Fresno

The DOJ said once the investigation is finished it will be turned over to the prosecution section for review.