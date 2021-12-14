FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – What CHP officers say was a Fresno sideshow devolved into shouting, screaming, and teens handcuffed on the ground – according to a series of videos posted to Facebook over the weekend.

According to both a witness and the CHP, the incident took place Saturday in Fresno at around 9:45 p.m., in the area of Blackstone and Bullard avenues.

Posting to Facebook, a witness said she and her family were watching the cars when they were assaulted by the responding CHP and Fresno police officers.

In a statement, patrol officers say they were asked to assist a Fresno Police Department unit “surrounded by an unruly crowd of spectators involved in sideshow activity within an off-street parking lot.”

Upon arrival, two CHP units entered the parking lot and were surrounded by a group of unruly individuals. Two individuals were later detained by CHP without further incident. Additional Fresno PD resources arrived on scene to assist and were also faced with the unruly crowd. California Highway Patrol, Fresno

The Fresno Police Department also released a statement establishing that Chief Paco Balderrama is aware of the witness video circulating online, adding that it is now part of an ongoing use of force investigation and no comment can be made until the investigation is complete.

