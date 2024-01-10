FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is pleading for help from community leaders after multiple accidents have been caught on camera in a Fresno neighborhood, including one that nearly cost him his life on Tuesday.

Ruben Almaraz says he was on the phone with his son when he saw the mail carrier leaving. He says he hung up and was collecting his mail outside his house when a car spun out of control after being involved in a crash at the intersection next to his house.

Almaraz says he has reached out to community leaders to install a four-way stop sign or lights, after catching multiple accidents on camera at the intersection of Tulare and Minnewawa Avenues, but according to Almaraz, he was told repeatedly there is no money in the budget.

“Luis Chavez actually called me today and said he was gonna get a jump on it and put up some stop signs. I’m just curious when is the ETA and hopefully, everything falls through, I’m taking the man for his word,” said Almaraz on Wednesday.

YourCentralValley.com has approached the City of Fresno for a response.