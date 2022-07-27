FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A video showing what led to an officer-involved shooting to take place inside the headquarters of the Fresno Police Department in Downtown Fresno two months ago was released by officials on Tuesday.

The video details the events of March 29, 2022, when officials say a man entered the headquarters of the police department and attacked a detective in his first-floor office. The video of the incident released by the Fresno Police Department can be viewed below.

WARNING: This video provided by the Fresno Police Department is graphic. Blur has been added where the footage shows images of the deceased individual.

According to the Fresno Police Department, 24-year-old Joseph Roy entered the Fresno Police headquarters at around 11:45 a.m. and did not have a reason to be there. Officers say he used a sharp object to stab the detective in the head

several times. The detective then armed himself with his firearm and shot at Joseph Roy – killing him.

In a statement, Chief Paco Balderrama said police officers have very difficult and dangerous jobs.

“In many cases they must make split second decisions to protect themselves, and the public. This sad incident involved a person in apparent crisis, who made the decision to break into a police facility and assault a police officer. There is help and community resources for people struggling with mental health issues, including the newly launched 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. I urge those in need of assistance to reach out to someone they trust before making a terrible or dangerous decision.” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama

The incident remains under investigation by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Internal Affairs, and the Office of Independent Review.