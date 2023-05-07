FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caught on camera a suspected thief breaking into Rocket Dog restaurant in Fresno early Sunday morning.

The company says this break-in could cost them hundreds if not thousands of dollars in business.

Video surveillance shows a man waiting outside of the Rocket Dog restaurant on Shaw Avenue near Blackstone Avenue just after midnight Sunday morning.

He waits several minutes before eventually smashing his way in, walking towards the cash register.

He then takes the business’ tablets and a few dollars out of the tip jar before leaving the way same way he came in.

Manager of Rocket Dog Adrianna Garcia says without the tablets they could lose 30 percent of their revenue.

“Door dash and Uber eats that how the main percentages of how we get customers here… we get orders through the week from business we have a lot of group orders,” said Garcia.

Sunday’s break is not the only time they have dealt with something similar this year.

“This is not the first time we’ve had to replace this window, but this is our first successful break-in,” Garcia continued.

Garcia says this setback will make it harder to keep the business running.

“We’re a mom-and-pop shop there’s only one of us we’re not a chain so any little tips and bits helps and that definitely means a lot to our company,” Garcia said.