VIDEO: Authorities search for Fresno identity theft suspect

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for an identity theft suspect.

Detectives released video from Nov. 2 at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Blackstone and El Paso avenues in Fresno that shows a woman they say is responsible for committing identity theft.

The suspect has tattoos on the back of both her arms, her inner left forearm and the back of her neck.

If you know her name or where she is, contact Detective Tim Jacobsen at (559) 600-8709 or Timothy.Jacobsen@fresnosheriff.org.

