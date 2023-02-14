FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Victor E. Bulldog set up at a kissing booth at Kennel Marketplace at Campus Pointe to help promote the launch of his new plush toy.

The kissing booth was a perfect opportunity for Victor to show some of his fans some love on Valentine’s Day.

Victor E. Bulldog plush

“We are excited,” said Jacqui Glasener with the Fresno State Alumni Association, and caretaker for Victor E the Bulldog. “It’s a custom plush designed after Victor E the Bulldog III, and it is a very exciting time to be able to have a custom plush that we can take home.”

Victor E. Bulldog III, and incoming mascot Victor E. Bulldog IV were both present at the Kissing Booth event.