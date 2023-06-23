FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State’s beloved live mascot has celebrated an important milestone – his first birthday.

On Thursday, the community came out to celebrate Victor E. Bulldog IV’s first birthday, hosted by Fresno Lexus.

All in attendance were able to enjoy ice cream, provided by Ampersand, a birthday card station, a photo booth, and free cake.

Caroline Nolan, live mascot program coordinator for Fresno State Alumni Association says Victor E. is looking forward to his first Fresno State Bulldog football season as the school’s live mascot.

All proceeds from Ampersand ice cream will go to the Victor E. Bulldog fund, which supports his appearances at sporting events and student initiatives to help connect the community to Fresno State.

As an extra birthday gift, Mike Gibson, General Manager of Fresno Lexus, says for every dollar spent at Ampersand from the event, Fresno Lexus matched up to $3,000 to donate to the Live Mascot Program in partnership with the Alumni Association.

“We really believe he embodies our community, he helps unify the community, so it’s easy to get behind that and make a donation like that. Everybody loves getting around something that is positive and Victor E. is really that thing for the community,” says Gibson on the impact and importance of the Live Mascot Program.

Among his guests at the party, the outgoing mascot, Victor E. Bulldog III was also in attendance.