FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State’s mascot Victor E. Bulldog III will be posing for pictures this weekend as he takes his retirement tour acting as a mascot for the last time this holiday season.

Victor E. Bulldog III is decking the halls with bulldog spirit at Fresno State Alumni Association’s annual Holiday Hangout located at the Kennel Marketplace at Campus Pointe.

Bulldogs of all ages are encouraged to join in on the festivities with Dad’s Cookies, a hot chocolate bar, shopping, a coloring corner, and a giveaway for a great cause.

People interested in donating new, unwrapped toys to Toys for Tots will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Kennel Marketplace gift card.

This free event takes place Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.