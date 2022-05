EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Victims were zip-tied during a home invasion early Monday morning in Earlimart, according to Tulare County deputies.

Deputies say around 3:00 a.m. armed suspects forced their way into a home and zip-tied everyone inside before taking items from the home.

Authorities say shots were fired at the suspects as they left. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.