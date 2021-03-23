Victims stabbed to death in Hanford Monday identified

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The victims stabbed to death Monday in Hanford have been identified by police.

Ryan Hulbert, 20, and her brother Zachary Hulbert, 18, were killed Monday in the area of Orange and Glacier in Hanford, police say.

Officers say the suspect, Garrett Leyva, 20, called 911 at around 10.40 a.m. telling dispatch that he had killed two people — and that he had also been stabbed in the process.

When police arrived at the home, they reported finding the siblings dead. Leyva is described as being in a stable condition in the hospital.