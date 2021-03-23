Victims stabbed to death in Hanford Monday identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2 dead in Hanford stabbing, suspect identified by police

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The victims stabbed to death Monday in Hanford have been identified by police.

Ryan Hulbert, 20, and her brother Zachary Hulbert, 18, were killed Monday in the area of Orange and Glacier in Hanford, police say.

Officers say the suspect, Garrett Leyva, 20, called 911 at around 10.40 a.m. telling dispatch that he had killed two people — and that he had also been stabbed in the process.

When police arrived at the home, they reported finding the siblings dead. Leyva is described as being in a stable condition in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com