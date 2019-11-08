Victims of double fatal, DUI crash in Fresno County identified

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The victims of Wednesday’s double fatal DUI crash are identified as a married couple from Fresno County.

A photo was also released of the woman who allegedly caused the crash. She is Silvia Maria Gonzales, 42.

It happened at Colorado Road and Sumner Avenue near the city of San Joaquin around 3:10 p.m.

Lt. Lenny Sherman with California Highway Patrol says a driver of a Honda SUV rear-ended a Mercedes, sending a driver and passenger into opposing traffic. They were hit by a truck and killed at the scene.

The victim’s car burst into flames.

The victims are 79-year-old Nicholas Flocchini and 75-year-old Janie Flocchini of Tranquillity.

