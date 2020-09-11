Victims killed in southeast Fresno crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities on Friday released the identities of the three people killed in a southeast Fresno crash on Thursday.

The collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Kings Canyon Road, according to Fresno Police. A silver BMW was driving north on Maple when the vehicle drifted into the southbound lane and slammed head-on into a Hyundai.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed. A child that was inside the Hyundai was also found dead.

The man driving the BMW was identified as Richard Blair-Rodriguez, 32, of Fresno, said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. The woman driving the Hyundai was identified as Zaira Lamas, 26, of Fresno.

The female passenger in the Hyundai, identified as Lamas’ partner, was taken to the University of California, Davis Medical Center. She is in critical condition.

Botti said the boy found dead in the Hyundai was identified as Armando Duran Hernandez, 10, of Fresno, the son of the critically injured passenger.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.