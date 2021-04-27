Victims in fiery southeast Fresno car crash identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have identified two of the victims of a fiery crash that killed three in southeast Fresno in March.

Fresno County officials have identified Simranjit Kaur, 28 of Huron, and Navneet Kaur, 20 of Fresno. Confirmation of the cousins’ identities was delayed due to the Fresno County Coroner’s office need to access dental records and DNA samples.

The Fresno County Coroner’s office previously identified Juan Dominguez, 54 of Fresno, as a victim of the crash.

Officers received reports of the crash just after 11:00 p.m. on March 20 involving at least seven vehicles in the area of McKinley and Cedar avenues. Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies had called off the high-speed pursuit of a black Chevrolet Camaro in the area of McKinley and Highway 41 just before the collision.

