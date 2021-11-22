Victims identified in Fresno apartment shooting, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police have released the identities of the two men shot and killed Saturday in Fresno.

Police say Joseph Walls Jr., 29, and Ronnie Bailey, 23, both of Fresno, were killed Saturday after a shooting near an apartment complex on the 3600 block of Pleasant Street early Saturday morning.

According to police, the third victim, a 28-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Authorities say he is now in critical, but stable condition. Investigators say officers later learned a fourth gunshot victim, a 23-year-old woman, was dropped off at a local hospital. Police say she is currently listed in stable condition.

Fresno police officials say they are currently investigating if a party at a nearby apartment complex is linked to the early morning shooting. According to police, officers believe multiple people were present when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000. Fresno police say those with information can also call Homicide Detective Josh Alexander at (559) 621-2445 or Detective Vic Miranda at (559) 621-2452.