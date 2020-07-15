Victims identified after big rig crushes vehicle in Fresno County

RAISIN, CITY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities have released the identities of the three people, who were killed Tuesday night after a big rig fell over and crushed another vehicle in Fresno County.

The driver, was identified as Frank Sifuentes, 31, of Fresno, while the passengers were identified as Pedro and Carlos Gonzalez, both 34, of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the two Gonzalez men are related.

A woman was also in the car and was taken to an area hospital and remains alive, said Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti.

There were four people inside the vehicle underneath the big rig, the California Highway Patrol said. One was freed from the wreckage and taken to the hospital. Another two died at the scene. The third victim died at the hospital.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Manning and Cornelia avenues, near Raisin City.

“This is a two-way stop sign,” said Officer Joseph Bianchi. “Manning’s a through-street without a stop sign. What we found out so far was the big rig was traveling westbound on Manning and the other vehicle traveling northbound on Cornelia. Most likely it’s a stop sign violation.”

Officers said the driver of the big rig suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

