Victims’ family member arrested in Fresno mobile home park shooting that left 15-year-old autistic son and father dead

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – An arrest has been made in a double-murder of a 15-year-old autistic boy and his father inside a Fresno mobile home park back in May.

On Friday, Robert Cotter, a family member of the victims, was officially arrested for the double

murder.

According to police, Cotter admitted to detectives about planning and acting out the murders.

On Monday May 17, 2021, Southwest District Officers were dispatched to the 2500 Block of W. McKinley Ave regarding a gunshot victim. Officers arrived and found 53-year-old Patrick Cotter deceased from a gunshot wound to the upper body, inside a bedroom of a mobile home.

Officers also discovered 15-year-old Brian Cotter, inside the same location, suffering from a gunshot wound. Brian Cotter was transported to CRMC and treated for his injury. Unfortunately, Brian died several days later while in ICU.

Detectives interviewed an 18-year-old family member, Robert Cotter, who was in the mobile home when this incident occurred.

Robert initially told Investigators that his 15-year-old brother shot his father, then turned the gun on himself.

After several months of an extensive investigation, Homicide Detectives and the Fresno County

the coroner’s Office determined that the statements made by Robert were inconsistent with the physical evidence obtained during the investigation.

He is currently booked on two counts of murder at the Fresno County Jail.