Victims critical after two separate shootings in 10 minutes in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Back-to-back shootings in Fresno leave two men in critical condition, following two separate incidents that took place minutes apart Tuesday evening.

Police say the suspects remain on the run.

The first shooting took place shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of Waverly and Balch in southeast Fresno. Officers say the victim was working on his car with his girlfriend when a tan van or SUV passed, turned around, and stopped near them. Two men then jumped out and opened fire. The woman was able to run, but the man was struck several times in the chest.

Investigators are yet to establish a motive but say the incident appears to be targeted.

“Either he or his girlfriend were the ones that were targets of the shooting because they had traveled twice and there were other people out in the area at the time and none of those people were struck or shot at,” said Lt. Anthony Dewall.

Approximately five minutes later, Fresno Police officers were sent the scene of another shooting at Fresno Street and California Avenue in southwest Fresno. Officers found a man in his 20’s shot once in the back of the head.

The victim was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. Police have no suspect information. and say most of the witnesses are not cooperating.

“Our victim was driving southbound on Fresno Street approaching California when an unknown suspect fired at him either from the sidewalk or from another vehicle that was nearby,” said Lt. Bill Dooley. “The bullets went through his vehicle and struck him.”

Police say it’s too early to know if this man was targeted or if it is a gang-related incident.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Fresno Police.

