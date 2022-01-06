Victims’ ages released in Fresno double homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The ages of the victims in a southeast Fresno double homicide were released eight hours after the incident was first reported on Thursday.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the person on the lawn discovered outside the home on the 5100 block of Tulare Avenue was a 90-year-old man. The person found inside the home was a 58-year-old woman.

Authorities say evidence shows the cause of both victims’ deaths were not natural, describing it as “trauma consistent with homicide.”

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says this is the county’s first and second homicide of the year.