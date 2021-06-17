Victim tracks stolen car to Fresno intersection, chases and crashes into suspect, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The victim of car theft Thursday tracked their stolen vehicle’s location and confronted the suspect leading to a crash according to Fresno police.

Fresno Police received calls around 1:00 p.m. of a “disturbance between two vehicles” in the area of Kings Canyon Road and Winery Avenue in Fresno.

Minutes later Fresno Police received calls about a vehicle crash just north of the prior calls.

Investigators say a person who had previously in the day reported their vehicle stolen had tracked the stolen automobile to the area. A chase ensued and police say the vehicles collided in the area of Peach and Lane avenues.

The suspect who police say was driving the stolen vehicle took off and is still outstanding.

No one was injured and the investigation of the incident is ongoing.