Victim suffers burn injuries in Kings County residential fire

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County fire crews battled a blaze Saturday morning at a home south of Hanford that left one person hospitalized for burns, according to the Kings County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the area of Iona and 11th avenues around 11 a.m. for a report of a fire, said Battalion Chief Sal Gutierrez. Arriving crews found the garage at a single-family home fully involved with fire and flames that had spread to the attic.

A victim identified as an occupant of the house suffered burns to the face and head and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Gutierrez said the fire was caused by a propane leaking from a tank that was used for cooking in the garage.

The blaze caused the house to be uninhabitable at this time.

A total of four county engines and a Hanford Fire engine responded to the fire.

