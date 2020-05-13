Victim of Sanger fatal shooting identified by Coroner’s Office

SANGER, California (KSEE) – The man found dead following what police believe was a gang-related shooting in Sanger Monday evening has been identified.

According to Fresno County Coroner’s Office, the victim was Jairo Estrada, 30, of Sanger.

Sanger Police received the call of a possible shooting incident at 7:10 p.m. and reported finding the victim multiple gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Sanger Police in the investigation.

