Victim killed in weekend crash identified as Tulare Western football player

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have now confirmed the identification of the man killed in a suspected DUI crash on Saturday.

Andre Aguilar, 22, died in the crash. Tulare Western Athletic Director Mike Powell also confirmed Aguilar’s death and Tulare Western Football memorialized the 22-year-old on Twitter over the weekend.

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Andre Aguilar. Andre led the Mustangs to a league championship, and Valley Championship appearance. He helped set the standard of what being a Mustang is all about. You will be missed, but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/2QTw2ICQq3 — Tulare Western 🐎 Football (@TWStangFootball) August 8, 2021

The suspect in the crash was identified as Malakeh Jaber, 19 of Fresno. Jaber faces multiple charges including DUI causing injury or death and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found several passengers ejected from an overturned vehicle. Four people were transported to the hospital, including Aguilar who later died, police say.

Jaber faces multiple charges including DUI causing injury or death and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Her bail was set at $167,000 and according to Sheriff’s deputies, she posted bond Sunday and was released from jail. She will be in court on Oct. 12.