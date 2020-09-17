Victim killed in head-on crash on Highway 41 in Fresno County identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The victim in a head-on crash along Highway 41 that killed another driver on Wednesday has been identified.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near Elkhorn Avenue and Highway 41, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Nissan pickup truck and a car crashed after the truck was driving north in the southbound lane of Highway 41 when they sideswiped an SUV crashing head-on into a Hyundai killing the drivers of both vehicles.

The pick-up truck burst into flames after the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Kenneth Atkins, 40, of Madera, according to the Fresno County Coroner. The identity of the person driving the Nissan has not yet been confirmed.

Four people were in the SUV and they were uninjured, the CHP said.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash.

