FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The victim in a fatal Fresno mobile home fire has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified Karen Wolf, 70, of Fresno as the woman who died Tuesday in a fire at a mobile home park in the area of McKinley and Marks avenues, said spokesman Tony Botti.

