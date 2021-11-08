Victim identified in crash that left a teen dead in backseat of parked car, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A teenager who was found dead in the backseat of a car following a crash in northwest Fresno has been identified, according to officials.

officials say, Alex Martinez, 19, was found in the backseat of a parked vehicle in the area of Spruce and Thiele avenues early Sunday morning after another car struck it.

According to deputies, they believe the occupants of the car that was hit may have fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.