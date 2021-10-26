Victim identified in crash that killed one person near Selma

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s office Tuesday released the identity of the man killed in a traffic collision near Selma.

Daniel Davis, 27 of Merced, was killed when a truck crashed into a disabled vehicle around 4:00 p.m. Monday in the area of Highway 99 and Floral Avenue.

While investigating, officers say they learned that Davis was sitting in his car in the center divider of the highway, causing traffic to move slowly prior to the crash.

Officers say a 65-year-old man was approaching the slow-moving traffic and tried to hit his brakes, but was unable to slow down in time due to his speed.

To avoid hitting the cars in the traffic jam, officials say the driver of the truck swerved toward the center median and ended up slamming into the back of Davis’ vehicle.

Authorities say alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be a factor, but there was heavy rainfall causing wet roadway conditions at the time of the crash.

