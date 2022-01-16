Victim from Clovis smoke shop shooting remembered as ‘very-well liked’ in community

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis man is now being charged with homicide after a woman he shot on Tuesday night at the Clovis Hookah shop died Friday.

27-year-old Harmanpreet Singh has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, 36-year-old Gurpreet Marahar.

Clovis police say that Singh entered the hookah store looking for the victim, exchanged some words with her and then, for reasons not yet known, shot her.

Police said they received multiple calls following the shooting and when they arrived they found Marahar on the floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say it is still unknown at this time why Singh waked into the hookah store and shot his former girlfriend.

“They were at least somewhat previously dating to some extent our detectives are still following up on the specifics on that,” said spokesperson for the Clovis Police Department, Ty Wood.

It was just after 6:30 on Tuesday night when investigators responded to the shots fired call. When they arrived they found the woman on the floor. She survived the initial attack however on Friday Marahar died.

“This morning we received word from Clovis Community that she passed away due to her injuries,” said Wood.

Singh was quickly identified by detectives as the suspect and was arrested a few hours later without incident, he was not known to police prior to the shooting.

“We don’t have any history with him at the Clovis Police Department at least.”

Marahar was described as a kind person with a beautiful smile and personality.

“She was very well-liked in the community,” said Wood. “We’re getting a lot of positive comments on our Facebook page just from reaching out to the family and some people that had known her.”

Singh was initially booked into the Fresno County Jail on attempted homicide charges, those have been upgraded to homicide charges and if convicted he could face life in prison.