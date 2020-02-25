Victim dies after getting stuck while trimming a palm tree in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A victim has died after trying to trim a palm tree in Fresno, according to Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Fresno Fire said crews were called out Monday after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of S. Woodrow. The unidentified victim was attempting to trim the palm fronds and got trapped. They were in full cardiac arrest after being freed.

“This is a very dangerous operation to undertake,” said Fresno Fire’s Sean Johnson. “Make sure you work with a professional tree trimming service, do not attempt to try this on your own.

“These palm fronds are super heavy. They can fall down at any time and unfortunately, we get several calls of these per year here in the city.”

The victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries.

