Victim critical, suspect on the loose after shooting in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person is in critical condition and the suspect is still on the loose after a shooting in northeast Fresno.

Officers received a call at around 8:00 a.m. of gunshots fired in the area of First Street and Herndon Avenue in northeast Fresno. When officers responded, they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where their condition is listed as critical.

The investigation is ongoing, however, police believe the victim and the suspect know each other and that the incident is targeted and isolated.

Officers describe the suspect as a male in his mid-40s, approximately 5’7″ tall and bald with a heavy build.

The area of Herndon Avenue between Millbrook Avenue and Fresno Street was reopened after being closed most of Friday at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Investigators believe there might have been additional witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police at 559-621-7000.